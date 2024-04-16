Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 5.07% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

GREI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

