Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5,331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7,707.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

