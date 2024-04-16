Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after buying an additional 1,161,234 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,900,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. 5,813,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

