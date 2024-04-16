Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.54. The company had a trading volume of 497,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,416. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.89.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $7,437,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

