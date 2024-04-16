Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 437,696 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

