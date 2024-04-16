Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Halma Price Performance
Halma stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Halma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.