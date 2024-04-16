Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Halma Price Performance

Halma stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540. Halma has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

