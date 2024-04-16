Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 104,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

