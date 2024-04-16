HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.98. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 11,172 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

