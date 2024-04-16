Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.02. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ichor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.