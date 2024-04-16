Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,321 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,204 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $29,558,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

