Independent Family Office LLC Sells 896 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.22. 20,613,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,183,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

