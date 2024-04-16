Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego Price Performance

INSG stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Inseego has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inseego

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.