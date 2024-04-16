Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 5,723 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $83,212.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 105,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,418. The firm has a market cap of $416.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.84. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 967,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

