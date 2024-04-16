International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 3,002,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,240.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

