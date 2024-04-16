International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 3,002,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,240.1 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
