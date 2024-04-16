Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000.

BSMO opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

