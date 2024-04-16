Investors Purchase High Volume of Barnes & Noble Education Call Options (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,852 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 192% compared to the typical daily volume of 976 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 54.8 %

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,849. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 111.7% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.