Investors Research Corp Has $214,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

