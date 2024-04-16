Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

