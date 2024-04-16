Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 255.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

