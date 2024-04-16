Investors Research Corp Sells 107 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.