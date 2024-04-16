Investors Research Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,256,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,032,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 324,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCSH opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

