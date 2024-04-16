iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 10.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock remained flat at $114.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 145,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

