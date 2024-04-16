iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. 217,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

