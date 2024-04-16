iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 135,992 shares.The stock last traded at $96.30 and had previously closed at $96.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

