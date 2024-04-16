Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Jabil worth $30,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

