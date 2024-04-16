Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.65.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- What are earnings reports?
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.