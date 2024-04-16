Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.65.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.