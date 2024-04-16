Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.57-10.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.7-5.2% yr/yr to ~$88.0-88.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.42 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.570-10.720 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.31.

JNJ opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

