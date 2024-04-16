JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $179.77 and last traded at $179.89. 4,443,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,254,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.89.

Specifically, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.17. The company has a market cap of $516.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

