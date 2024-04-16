Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $284.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $284.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

