Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $284.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $284.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.94 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38.
About Kardex
