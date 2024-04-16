KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 218,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

