Keel Point LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $207.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.31.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

