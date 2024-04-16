Keel Point LLC Sells 305 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

