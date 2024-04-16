Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.10. Keyence has a 52-week low of $341.00 and a 52-week high of $525.03.
About Keyence
