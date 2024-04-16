Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.10. Keyence has a 52-week low of $341.00 and a 52-week high of $525.03.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

