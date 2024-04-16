Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,166.0 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
KCDMF remained flat at $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
