Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,166.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

KCDMF remained flat at $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

