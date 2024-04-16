Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $229,863,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kroger by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after buying an additional 1,438,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after buying an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

