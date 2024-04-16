Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

