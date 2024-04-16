Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KTWIY stock remained flat at C$80.76 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.10. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$57.58 and a 12 month high of C$91.20.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.