Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Short Interest Update

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Kurita Water Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KTWIY stock remained flat at C$80.76 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.10. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$57.58 and a 12 month high of C$91.20.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurita Water Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.