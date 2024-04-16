Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Gap Down to $39.57

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $38.00. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 31,344 shares trading hands.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

