Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Shares Gap Down to $39.57

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.57, but opened at $38.00. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 31,344 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock valued at $207,506,924.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
