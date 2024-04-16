Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.09, but opened at $39.46. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 102,612 shares.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock worth $207,506,924.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
