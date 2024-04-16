Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.09, but opened at $39.46. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 102,612 shares.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock worth $207,506,924.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

