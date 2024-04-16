Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAD opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.90.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

