Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,913 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of BCE worth $105,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 400.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in BCE by 83.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. BCE’s payout ratio is 174.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

