Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $91,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

