Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 39,238 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $377.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.13 and a 200-day moving average of $341.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

