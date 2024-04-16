Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 664,979 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.11% of HealthEquity worth $119,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

