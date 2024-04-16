Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $151,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

