Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259,908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $180,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.31.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

