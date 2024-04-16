Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 739,929 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,929 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $109,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

NYSE:PSN opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $85.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

