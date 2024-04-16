Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $205.61. The company had a trading volume of 542,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,721. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

