Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 126,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 505,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
Morphic Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
