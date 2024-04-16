Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 126,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 505,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Morphic Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morphic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Morphic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Morphic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

