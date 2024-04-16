National Bank Financial Downgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Underperform Overweight

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

